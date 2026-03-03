Sweltering heat hits Vellore mercury level crosses 100 degrees Fahrenheit on March 3

CHENNAI: First time in the year 2026, on March 3, Vellore recorded 100.22 degrees Fahrenheit, (38.6 degree Celsius) as the highest maximum temperature over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas.
Dry weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till March 5, says the Regional Meteorological Centre.
The weather department says, “The maximum temperature would gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets during March 5 to March 7 over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas. Till March 6, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Between March 7 and March 9 Ghats districts and South Coastal Tamil Nadu are expected to get light rain at isolated places.”
In Chennai, for the next couple of days, dense mist is likely to prevail during the early morning hours. The sky condition would be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature may reach 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature may dip to 22 degrees Celsius.