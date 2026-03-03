Sweltering heat hits Vellore mercury level crosses 100 degrees Fahrenheit on March 3

Dry weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till March 5, says the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The weather department says, “The maximum temperature would gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets during March 5 to March 7 over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas. Till March 6, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.