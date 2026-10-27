Swelling Noyyal floods low-lying Coimbatore homes; thousands affected

The river, which had remained largely dry for months, saw discharge surge to 1200 cusecs on Monday, filling check-dams along its course and pushing several tanks to their full capacity, resulting in flooding in residential areas.

At Selvampathi Tank, rising levels forced surplus water into a clogged channel bound for Big Tank, submerging houses and streets in Ashok Nagar, Prabhu Nagar, Savithri Nagar, Chetty Street and Sundakkamuthur. Trapped residents endured a sleepless night as water entered their homes.