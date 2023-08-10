Sweet Pongal in schools on Aug 14

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare Department will be serving sweet Pongal along with midday meals on August 14 for government school students. Besides schools, the Pongal will be served at Anganwadi centers too.

Speaking to DT Next, a midday meal worker said, “We were directed to serve sweet Pongal on June 3, the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.” But, this year as the schools remained closed due to summer holidays, the Social Welfare Department had ordered to serve sweet Pongal on August 14.