Begin typing your search...

Sweet Pongal in schools on Aug 14

This year as the schools remained closed due to summer holidays, the Social Welfare Department had ordered to serve sweet Pongal on August 14.

ByVijayashankarVijayashankar|10 Aug 2023 12:00 AM GMT
Sweet Pongal in schools on Aug 14
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare Department will be serving sweet Pongal along with midday meals on August 14 for government school students. Besides schools, the Pongal will be served at Anganwadi centers too.

Speaking to DT Next, a midday meal worker said, “We were directed to serve sweet Pongal on June 3, the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.” But, this year as the schools remained closed due to summer holidays, the Social Welfare Department had ordered to serve sweet Pongal on August 14.

Sweet PongalschoolsSocial Welfare Departmentmidday mealsgovernment school studentsSchool StudentsAnganwadi centers
Vijayashankar

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X