‘Sweeping reforms in small-scale fisheries governance crucial’

The roadmap was presented by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) at the meeting of the Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management under the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Reykjavik, Iceland, from February 23 to 27.

The proposal calls for FAO–regional collaboration to help India, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka develop nationally owned National Plans of Action tailored to the needs of small-scale fisheries.

BOBP-IGO Director P Krishnan flagged an urgent structural concern. “A significant portion of the region’s fishing fleet is nearing the end of its life cycle,” he said. “Immediate plans are needed to phase out ageing vessels, promote circular economy practices and introduce safer, more durable boat materials. The transition is critical for sustainability and for the future of millions engaged in small-scale fisheries.”