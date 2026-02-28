‘Sweeping reforms in small-scale fisheries governance crucial’

CHENNAI: Countries bordering the Bay of Bengal, including India, have committed to a comprehensive overhaul of governance in the small-scale fisheries sector, placing nationally driven reforms, sustainability and social protection at the centre of future policy.
The roadmap was presented by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) at the meeting of the Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management under the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Reykjavik, Iceland, from February 23 to 27.
The proposal calls for FAO–regional collaboration to help India, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka develop nationally owned National Plans of Action tailored to the needs of small-scale fisheries.
BOBP-IGO Director P Krishnan flagged an urgent structural concern. “A significant portion of the region’s fishing fleet is nearing the end of its life cycle,” he said. “Immediate plans are needed to phase out ageing vessels, promote circular economy practices and introduce safer, more durable boat materials. The transition is critical for sustainability and for the future of millions engaged in small-scale fisheries.”
With India accounting for over four million marine fishers and millions more dependent on inland fisheries, the initiative is expected to influence upcoming national policies and programmes, particularly in areas of inclusive governance, social protection and science-based management. The roadmap places equal emphasis on social safeguards, including safety at sea, decent work conditions, insurance coverage and livelihood support. It also calls for expanding opportunities for women across fisheries value chains.
On the management front, the plan seeks to translate scientific stock assessments into practical regulatory action through simplified guidelines, enabling faster implementation by national agencies.
Countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation on shared and transboundary fish stocks through joint assessments and coordinated management, alongside intensified action against illegal fishing using digital and AI-based monitoring tools.