Begin typing your search...

Sweaters out in Ooty after weeks of sizzling heat

After witnessing scorching summer days, Ooty cooled off to record a maximum of 18 degree Celsius and a minimum 13 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 May 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-15 01:30:55.0  )
Sweaters out in Ooty after weeks of sizzling heat
X

Visibility dropped due to mist in The Nilgiris on Tuesday

COIMBATORE: The sizzling summer gave way to overcast skies and misty weather in The Nilgiris as temperature dropped considerably on Tuesday.

Vehicle drivers had a tough time to navigate the ghat road due to heavy mist since morning. After witnessing scorching summer days, Ooty cooled off to record a maximum of 18 degree Celsius and a minimum 13 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Also Read:Summer surprise: All weather stations in Tamil Nadu record below 40° C maximum temperature

It was a considerable drop as Ooty recorded its highest ever temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on April 28. It was 5.4 degrees above the average for Ooty. The previous all-time record was in 1986, when it was 28.5 degrees Celsius. The hill district also witnessed fewer days of frosting during this winter.

After a long dry spell, the summer showers on Monday evening gave some respite from heat forcing people to wear sweaters to protect from shivering cold. A tree fell on Kattabettu Road resulting in disruption of traffic. Mild showers continued on Tuesday too.

In Coimbatore, rains lashed around evening resulting in flooding beneath flyover and low-lying areas. Traffic was held up for a brief while on the Avinashi Road and other arterial roads because of the sudden downpour during the peak hours.

In Pollachi near Coimbatore, people heaved a sigh of relief as inundated roads dried up as stagnating water drained. After an hour-long heavy rain on Monday, the busy New Scheme Road appeared like a flooded waterway. Vehicles waded through, while houses and commercial buildings were inundated on the stretch. However, on Tuesday, the water drained and normalcy was restored.

sizzling summerOotyTamil Nadu
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X