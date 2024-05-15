Summer surprise: All weather stations in Tamil Nadu record below 40° C maximum temperature
The curious case of weather fluctuations continued for yet another day on Tuesday, with every single one of the 30 weather stations in Tamil Nadu recording maximum temperatures below 40° C.
CHENNAI: The curious case of weather fluctuations continued for yet another day on Tuesday, with every single one of the 30 weather stations in Tamil Nadu recording maximum temperatures below 40° C.
In fact, the fall in heat was so drastic that Palayamkottai reported a massive drop by 6.5° C from the normal maximum temperature, to 31.2° C from the expected normal of 37.7° C. Next was Karaikal, where the mercury fell by 4.8° C to 31.5° C from the normal of 36.3° C, show data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
Of the 30 weather stations, Vellore recorded the highest of 39.3° C, while the lowest was 20.2° C in Kodaikanal.
The drop was not limited to only some parts of Tamil Nadu. Of the 29 stations from where both actual and normal figures were available, only Kanniyakumari (1.6° C) and Tondi (1.5° C) had maximum temperature that was higher than 1° C on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Chennai airport (Meenambakkam) recorded 36.5° C as against the normal of 38.4° C, a decrease by 1.9° C. The reduction was slightly lesser in the case of Nungambakkam where the actual temperature was 36° C, which was 1.4° C lower than the expected normal of 1.4° C.