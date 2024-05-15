Summer surprise: All weather stations in Tamil Nadu record below 40° C maximum temperature

CHENNAI: The curious case of weather fluctuations continued for yet another day on Tuesday, with every single one of the 30 weather stations in Tamil Nadu recording maximum temperatures below 40° C.

In fact, the fall in heat was so drastic that Palayamkottai reported a massive drop by 6.5° C from the normal maximum temperature, to 31.2° C from the expected normal of 37.7° C. Next was Karaikal, where the mercury fell by 4.8° C to 31.5° C from the normal of 36.3° C, show data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Of the 30 weather stations, Vellore recorded the highest of 39.3° C, while the lowest was 20.2° C in Kodaikanal.

The drop was not limited to only some parts of Tamil Nadu. Of the 29 stations from where both actual and normal figures were available, only Kanniyakumari (1.6° C) and Tondi (1.5° C) had maximum temperature that was higher than 1° C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chennai airport (Meenambakkam) recorded 36.5° C as against the normal of 38.4° C, a decrease by 1.9° C. The reduction was slightly lesser in the case of Nungambakkam where the actual temperature was 36° C, which was 1.4° C lower than the expected normal of 1.4° C.