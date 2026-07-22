Swarm of black flies invade Nilgiris village; traders down shops

The traders downed shutters along the Coonoor-Kundha Road, alleging that measures taken by the Ulikkal Town Panchayat, including fumigation, had failed to contain the infestation.

"Our business has been affected severely as these flies land on food items such as cakes and other bakery products, rendering them unfit for consumption. The state government should intervene and take appropriate measures to control the menace," said Bhaskar, a shopkeeper.

Residents said swarms of flies have invaded homes, hotels and commercial establishments across Selas, affecting daily life and business activity.

Amid growing public concern, a team of researchers from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust and Ongil Nature Trust conducted field inspections in Selas and identified the insects as black-winged fungus gnats belonging to the Sciaridae family.

The team comprised A Samson, A Abinesh, Azad Kamil, N Sadiq Ali, N Moinudheen, Mohammed Shahir, E Vignesh and F Suhaib Yatoo. "We observed high concentrations of flies in the central town, along the Upper Road and the Downhill Road section in Selas. These flies do not pose any direct threat to humans as they do not bite, sting or inject venom. Their life cycle lasts between 21 and 28 days, during which females lay up to 200 eggs in damp soil and decaying organic matter. The adult flies feed primarily on nectar and are harmless," said Azad Kamil, founder of Ongil Nature Trust.

According to the researchers, the surge in the fly population is linked to a decline in rove beetles, which naturally prey on the larvae of fungus gnats. They said the beetle population has fallen due to the extensive use of chemical pesticides. Predatory mites also feed on the larvae and could help regulate their numbers.