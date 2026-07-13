Swarm of black flies cause panic in TN's hilly Kotagiri

The sudden airy invasion, occupying spaces in the houses, on walls, and in eateries in Aravenu, Kottakombai and Kunjapanai, interconnected beautiful locations nestled along the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam ghat road, has caught the people unawares and left them bewildered on how to handle the foray.

Sources said lakhs of black flies have been invading the areas for the past week. The black flies, which are very small in size, are found in the houses, food items and walls of the structures, the locals said.

There is, however, no official advisory on the black fly outbreak in Kotagiri.