Swanky Kilambakkam terminus discharges raw sewage into Big Lake

CHENNAI: The swanky new bus terminus in Kilambakkam is discharging untreated sewage into Kilambakkam Big Lake in Urapakkam panchayat in Chengalpattu, which, coupled with the waste from nearby apartments, hotels, and industries, have turned the water toxic, killing fish by the dozen every day.

The stinking toilet and other wastewater from the terminus are being sent to the 282-acre lake through the culverts constructed via the GST Road. The sight of hundreds of dead fish floating in the water has spread fear among the public that the groundwater, too, would soon become unusable.

The residents complained that the lake water has turned black and foul-smelling, making it unfit for consumption or even agricultural use.

It has also led to an increase in mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases, with many in the neighbourhood allegedly suffering from fever, cold, and skin allergies.

Karthikeyan of Urapakkam said during the Kilambakkam terminus inauguration, they were assured that the sewage from there would be recycled and used for cleaning, which has not been happening.

When contacted, an official from Urapakkam panchayat said they are planning to clean the lake by removing the dead fish.

"We have also asked the CMDA and the PWD to prevent sewage from being discharged into the lake, as thousands of families would be affected if the water gets contaminated," the official said.

From lifeline to dump yard

The 282-acre Big Lake, maintained by the PWD, was once the lifeline for farmers. But rapid urbanisation has turned it into a dumping ground for waste, said residents.