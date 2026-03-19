Swaminathan's 'Inside the War Room' released

CHENNAI: 'Inside the War Room,' a book authored by former AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire Swaminathan, was released in Chennai on Thursday.
The book was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Speaking at the event, Aspire Swaminathan said the book focuses on how political strategies are formulated and effectively translated into successful public campaigns.
He also highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence in modern political communication.
Addressing the gathering, Karti Chidambaram said, "All political parties today operate dedicated war rooms; it has become impossible for any political party in a democratic country to contest elections without IT wings, war rooms, and professional strategists.
However, he cautioned that political strategists must act with professional ethics, avoiding excessive focus on negative campaigning and personal attacks against opponents.
State Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that many of the core challenges in politics have remained unchanged for centuries, even after the introduction of democratic electoral systems.
He noted that while the methods of winning elections, campaign expenditure, and political objectives may have evolved, the fundamental issues in politics continue to remain largely the same.