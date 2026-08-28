Suzlon not moving to Andhra Pradesh, investing in green Tamil Nadu: Minister S Keerthana

She clarified through a suo motu statement under Rule 111 in the Assembly that there was no connection between Suzlon's groundbreaking ceremony in Andhra Pradesh and its proposed investment in Tamil Nadu.

"Social media platforms have spread wrong information regarding Suzlon's investment, claiming that the company had dropped its investment in Tamil Nadu and invested in Andhra Pradesh. There is no connection between Suzlon's proposed investment in the State and the groundbreaking event in Andhra Pradesh. Both are separate, she clarified.