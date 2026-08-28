Tamil Nadu

Suzlon not moving to Andhra Pradesh, investing in green Tamil Nadu: Minister S Keerthana

She clarified through a suo motu statement under Rule 111 in the Assembly that there was no connection between Suzlon's groundbreaking ceremony in Andhra Pradesh and its proposed investment in Tamil Nadu
Industries Minister S Keerthana
Industries Minister S Keerthana
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CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana on Thursday clarified that Suzlon, a company specialising in green energy equipment, would make a direct investment in Tamil Nadu after a nine-year gap.

She clarified through a suo motu statement under Rule 111 in the Assembly that there was no connection between Suzlon's groundbreaking ceremony in Andhra Pradesh and its proposed investment in Tamil Nadu.

"Social media platforms have spread wrong information regarding Suzlon's investment, claiming that the company had dropped its investment in Tamil Nadu and invested in Andhra Pradesh. There is no connection between Suzlon's proposed investment in the State and the groundbreaking event in Andhra Pradesh. Both are separate, she clarified.

Industries Minister S Keerthana
Lokesh lays foundation for Rs 5,750 crore Tata, Suzlon renewable energy projects in Kurnool

Suzlon had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government during a recent event in Chennai, proposing an investment of Rs 500 crore and the creation of around 500 jobs in Coimbatore and Thoothukudi.

Suzlon has had a long business association with Tamil Nadu. The company commenced production in the State in 2006 and stopped operations in 2011. Meanwhile, it continued to support its sister concern, SE Forge.

The company has now decided to resume direct investment in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh
Suzlon
Minister Keerthana
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