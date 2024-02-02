Suspicious death turns to be murder

MADURAI: In a shocking revelation, the suspicious death of a woman turned out to be murder in Madurai.

The 34-year old Kavitha, who resided on Sappani Kovil Street in Mathichiyam, was found dead in a house under mysterious circumstances on January 30. The victim was an orchestra artist and her husband M Nagaraj (37), a mic set operator from Pathinettankudi village, Melur.

Nagaraj had asked Kavitha to move from her house to live with his mother, who was staying alone at Thiruparankundram. But she refused and was firm in her decision. Enraged by this, Nagaraj in the heat of a quarrel strangled her to death. To evade police, Nagaraj pretended that Kavitha died of illness.

Mathichiyam police filed a case of suspicious death on January 30. However, post-mortem revealed the cause of death as strangulation and Nagaraj confessed to the killing.