Suspension of MPs for raising concerns about security, a wrong precedent: TTV

TIRUCHY: The suspension of the MPs who had raised concerns about the security of the parliament would set a wrong precedent and the Union government should revoke the order, said TTV Dhinakaran in Thanjavur on Saturday. Dhinakaran said, the AMMK has not decided yet about the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but it would be finalised in the end of December or in the month of January.

“At the same time, I am yet to decide on contesting in the election. There is a speculation that I am contesting from Thanjavur but that is not true,” he said. Meanwhile on MPs suspension, Dhinakaran said, “It is necessary that the Union government should ensure national security,” he said.

He also appealed to the Union government to release the funds sought by the State government to tackle the disaster in Chennai. “Similarly, the Centre should prevent the construction of dam across Mekedatu by the Karnataka government,” he added.