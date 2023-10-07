Suspended panchayat secy gets anticipatory bail

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the suspended panchayat secretary J Thangapandian from Pillaiyarkulam village in Srivilliputhur taluk of Virudhunagar district in connection with the assault of an elderly farmer during grama Sabha meeting on October 2.

The suspension was made through orders served by the Block Development Officer, Village Panchayat, Srivilliputhur as per Rule 22 of Tamil Nadu Village Panchayat Secretaries (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2023.

However, before the court, Thangapandian, seeking anticipatory bail, made an unconditional apology.He regretted the assault on the farmer. He added that the Vanniyampatti police filed a case in connection with the incident and pleaded the court to grant him anticipatory bail to avoid arrest.

Meanwhile, the state counsel argued that the incident, which occurred at a public place in front of the officials and there’s enough evidence to prove his guilt. The farmer came under attack just for raising a question. Therefore, the counsel objected to any grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioner.

Justice V Sivagnanam said there’s no external injury on the farmer and granted him anticipatory bail on a condition that the petitioner should sign once a week at Vanniyampatti police station.