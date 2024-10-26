Suspended Chennai cop arrested for raping masseuse, robbing Rs 65,000

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve police constable, who is already under suspension, was on Friday arrested on rape charges based on a complaint from a masseuse, who alleged that the man forced himself on her and took away Rs 65,000 from her house in Virugambakkam.

The arrested man was identified as Bavusha (28). A Tiruchy native, he was attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) unit of the Greater Chennai Police. He was placed under suspension in June this year after a series of complaints against him.

According to the woman, on October 17, he followed her, barged into her house, threatened to arrest her on prostitution charges and demanded Rs 1 lakh.

When this led to an argument, Bavusha allegedly assaulted and dragged her to the bedroom, and sexually assaulted her.

Based on her complaint on October 23, Virugambakkam All Women Police Station registered a case and arrested Bavusha.

Sources said he already knew the woman and already has two cases against him.