Suspend DGP AK Viswanathan before retirement: Arappor urges CM

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to suspend and initiate departmental action against former Chennai City Commissioner and DGP AK Vishwanathan for misusing his power. He also presently serves as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Limited.

In a petition, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, alleged that Vishwanathan had filed a series of false cases and harassed Arappor Iyakkam and its members for registering complaints over corrupt act by the Chennai and Coimbatore corporations "wherein tenders were awarded illegally to the close aides of then minister SP Velumani."

Recalling that all the false cases against the organization were quashed by the Madras High Court, Jayaram pointed out the that the court had clearly mentioned in a few of the judgements that the action of the police to file cases against the organization was an abuse of law.

"Given that the Hon’ble High Court has observed that the police has abused the law to file cases against me and Arappor Iyakkam, it is now imperative and important that action is taken against Thiru AK Vishwanathan who orchestrated the entire set of false cases against us," the petition read.

Jayaram added that the senior IPS official was due to retire by July 31 and urged the chief minister to initiate departmental action before that, apart from conducting an inquiry into the misuse of power.