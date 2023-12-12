Suspecting foul play in death of woman, kin besiege SP office in Erode

COIMBATORE: Family members of a 29-year-old woman, who died recently, besieged the Superintendent of Police office in Erode on Monday suspecting foul play in her death. Police said Poorani, 29 from Erode and working in a software firm in Bangalore, had loved and married a person from Kavundapadi in June, last year despite opposition from her family.

“Her husband and in-laws didn’t allow her parents and other family members to see her during delivery. They instead demanded dowry to allow them to see her. Meanwhile, on 10 October, the in-laws had informed them that Poorani fainted and died while giving milk to the baby,” police said. Meanwhile, the family members of the girl protested demanding arrest of the accused persons after an inquiry. They left the spot after police assured action after an inquiry.