Suspected white tiger spotted again in Nilgiris' Avalanche forest area after 8 years

Recently, local residents recorded a video showing what appeared to be a white tiger walking along a hill slope in the Avalanche forest area. In the footage, the animal is seen standing amid thorny bushes for some time before crossing the hill. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Forest department officials said the video was captured by tourists who visited the area four days ago. Since the footage was taken from a considerable distance, officials said they could not immediately confirm whether the animal was indeed a white tiger. They added that additional monitoring cameras would be installed in the area to verify the sighting, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The Avalanche forest range, a popular tourist destination in the Nilgiris, is known for its rich wildlife population, including tigers, leopards and bears.