Suspected Lankan boat found off Ramanad coast, probe on

CHENNAI: Raising serious concern about the security of over 1,000 km porous coastline of Tamil Nadu, an abandoned boat believed to be originated from Sri Lanka, found off Ramanad coast on Tuesday.

Police have launched a hunt for the persons clandestinely reaching the state from the island nation.

According to sources, a fibre boat, a Suzuki engine, was found abandoned at the seashore of Manakadu near Rameswaram on Tuesday morning.

Initial enquiry by the police had revealed that the original owner is a resident of Palmunai West in Mannar district, in Sri Lanka. Official sources revealed the ship was recently purchased by a Lankan Tamil, currently in Malaysia.

The Tamil Nadu police is looking for at least three persons, who had arrived in the boat. We suspect one of three is one Musharaf, sources revealed.

Officials of the Coastal Security Group, the wing that guards the long coastline of the state, are positive about nabbing the people.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu police had been carrying out regular drill and other coordinated exercises like ‘Sagar Kavach’ to check the preparedness to prevent possible infiltration by militants from other countries using sea route, like what happened in Mumbai on 26 November 2008, which turned into a major terror attack.