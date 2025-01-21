Suspected gang rape of 16-year-old: Two held in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Monday arrested two youths on charges of a suspected gang rape of a 16-year-old girl.

It is said that a Class 11 girl from Athirampattinam went to meet her friend in the neighbourhood and later, she had come into contact with Aravind (20), a construction coolie and they continued to talk for a few months.

One particular day, Aravind contacted the girl and asked her to come to the beach so that they could have a chat. Believing this, the girl went to the beach and found that Aravind was with his friend Charan (20) and the duo had reportedly sexually assaulted the girl. The shocked girl raised an alarm and the public who heard the screaming, ran to the spot to rescue her.

On seeing the public approaching them, both Aravind and Charan escaped and the people who rescued the girl took her to the Pattukkottai All Women police and lodged a complaint against the duo. Inspector Kanniga conducted an inquiry with the girl and she narrated the incident.

Based on the statement, the police registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act.

On Monday, the police arrested both Aravind and Charan from a place where they were hiding. Later, they were lodged in the prison.