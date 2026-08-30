Survivors return, with tears, hugs & hushed prayers

CHENNAI: What began as a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar turned into a desperate fight for survival for 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims when a flash flood swept through Nepal's Rasuwa district, sending a torrent of muddy water, rocks and debris towards their convoy of three buses.
The 21 pilgrims, who narrowly escaped the jaws of a catastrophic disaster, arrived at Chennai airport on Friday night, carrying with them the memories of horror and the astonishment of having survived it, with only seconds to react when the deluge struck without warning.
The group was part of a larger contingent undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra when tragedy struck on August 26.
Meanwhile, the relatives of another group of pilgrims, who are reportedly stranded in Nepal, staged a road blockade on GST Road in Chromepet on Saturday evening, demanding information about their safety and the immediate evacuation of those stranded.
A group of 49 people, including eight belonging to one family, had travelled on the pilgrimage through a private spiritual tourism company based in Chromepet. The relatives of the eight members haven’t heard from any of them since the tragedy struck. The members include Kishore (35), Amudha (57), Velavendhan (58), Rajalakshmi (55), Vikram (60), Senthil Palani (52) and Manjula (55), all reportedly from Jamin Rayapettai in Chromepet.
More than 100 relatives and others gathered in Chromepet amid growing concern over the missing pilgrims. Holding placards, they demanded to know the whereabouts of the group and urged the State government to expedite rescue efforts.
Meanwhile, the survivors who landed on Friday recalled how they initially mistook the approaching flood for dust rising from the mountains.
"We initially saw clouds of dust at a distance but did not make anything of it. We were looking at the scenery and even started taking videos, thinking it was part of the view. But, it soon turned into a rolling mass of boulders and debris," said Sathya Jayaraman, a government school teacher from Kundrathur.
People abandoned their vehicles and began running, as the danger became apparent, she said. “A few minutes later, local police asked everyone to evacuate immediately."
Passengers in Sathya's bus escaped through the driver's door. Vehicles around them, including one that had overturned, temporarily absorbed some of the force of the debris.
"Some vehicles around our bus acted as a shield, giving us time to get out. We left everything behind, including cash and passports. When I got down, it was into ankle-deep sludge," she said.
The group then climbed towards higher ground. Some used a tree for support, while others relied on a woman's sari to reach the ridge.
"For some, the sari had to be tied around their hips and they were pulled up. The floodwater gushed underneath us, making a sound that I cannot describe and will never forget," Sathya said.
Vijayabhuvaneswari, who was travelling with her husband Naavu Kabirdoss, said the sound of the flood resembled an explosion.
"There was a loud noise, like a bomb blast, when the flash flood struck our convoy. The vehicle in front of us and the one behind us boxed us in. We climbed up to save ourselves and then moved towards a hill where there was an Armed Police Force camp," she said.
The pilgrims spent the night at the camp before walking to a helipad.
"It took us three hours to walk from the police camp to the helipad. Some of us, including me, had to crawl because we could barely walk any longer," Sathya said.
M Sivaranjani of Tiruchy said a traffic-related halt at a curve proved crucial.
"There were 21 of us, including the crew, in the middle bus when the deluge struck. Our driver had stopped because of the traffic, while the bus ahead had moved on and the other bus was behind us," she said.
The passengers got out and climbed the mountain despite the difficult terrain, she said, adding that several members of the group were senior citizens.
Karpagam, another survivor from Tiruchy, said the debris quickly overwhelmed the bus ahead.
"Thirty to 40 feet of mud and debris rose and covered the bus in front of us. We did not know what had happened to the people inside. We survived because everyone in our bus acted quickly and got out through the driver's seat," she said.
Kirubakari of Kumbakonam said there was no time to collect belongings.
"We heard a huge blast-like sound and then saw black smoke, muddy water, trees, roots and rocks coming towards us. We prayed to Lord Shiva and jumped out through the driver's side. The driver and operator had fled, and we ran towards the Army camp," she said.
Despite reaching safety, the survivors remained worried about those who were still unaccounted for.
"We have survived, but we still do not know what happened to the others who travelled with us. That is very painful and distressing. Somehow, by God's grace, we survived," Manimekalai said.
Vijayabhuvaneswari said the experience had left her convinced that she might not make it out alive.
"I felt 90 per cent that I would not survive. At that moment, I thought only about my daughter," she recalled.