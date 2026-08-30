Survivors return, with tears, hugs & hushed prayers

The 21 pilgrims, who narrowly escaped the jaws of a catastrophic disaster, arrived at Chennai airport on Friday night, carrying with them the memories of horror and the astonishment of having survived it, with only seconds to react when the deluge struck without warning.

The group was part of a larger contingent undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra when tragedy struck on August 26.

Meanwhile, the relatives of another group of pilgrims, who are reportedly stranded in Nepal, staged a road blockade on GST Road in Chromepet on Saturday evening, demanding information about their safety and the immediate evacuation of those stranded.