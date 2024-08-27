Survey to gauge learning ability of Class 5 students at select TN schools

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has planned for a Student Learning Survey (SLS) programme involving students of primary classes, mostly Class 5.

Though the department has not announced the exact date for the exam, it has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the survey.

The DEE is planning on a system of direct discussion with the students through the web and examining their learning ability through an evaluation process. “This type of survey will be conducted only in selected schools. Headmasters are requested to follow the following guidelines,” the circular added. “Date, time, Google Meet link and details of participating students will be communicated to the school principal through the district coordinators one day in advance of the Student Learning Survey in the selected schools.”

The school management has been directed to ensure that the TAB/computer has internet access and speakers are working properly for students to take exams. “The school headmaster should ensure that students have the TAB/computer ready before joining the Google Meet on time. Also, teachers have been asked to not aid students in answering questions,” the circular stated.

In case of any difficulty in implementing the SOP, teachers can call 14417.