Surrender of land Megamalai begins after Supreme Court order

THENI: Private estate owners have begun surrendering forest land inside the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve following a Supreme Court order directing the removal of forest encroachments, with the Forest Department initiating the process of taking over the properties.
As part of the exercise, owners of about 160 acres of private estate land in Vellimalai forest have handed over their properties to officials of the Megamalai Forest Range. Forest officials are now verifying land records and carrying out surveys before formally taking possession.
Officials said more landowners in Vellimalai and Bommarajapuram had also expressed willingness to surrender their lands voluntarily.
The Supreme Court, around two months ago, directed the immediate removal of forest encroachments in the Kadamalai-Mylai Union and areas falling under the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, following which the Forest Department stepped up efforts to reclaim private lands located within the protected forest.
The move has, however, caused anxiety among residents of more than 20 villages, where families have lived for nearly three generations. Residents have been urging the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to prevent their eviction.
Officials said compensation, as fixed by the government, would be paid for the surrendered land, trees and standing crops.