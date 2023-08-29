Surprise raid: DPC staff removed after detection of irregularity in handling funds

TIRUCHY: A surprise raid by TNCSC MD at a DPC in Thanjavur found that there were irregularities worth Rs 57,000 and so all the employees were removed from the centre on Monday. It is said, there were a series of complaints against the irregularities in the DPCs across Thanjavur and the farmers were raising the issue on several occasions.

On Monday, the TNCSC Managing Director A Annadurai conducted a surprise inspection at Sainapuram DPC near Kumbakonam and he took 20 bags at random and found that there was a difference in the weight and found that there was an irregularity worth Rs 57,000.

Subsequently Annadurai ordered the removal of all the employees of the DPC including the assistant Ilayaraja and procurement officer Govindasamy. Thanjavur Senior Regional Manager Uma Maheswari and others accompanied him.