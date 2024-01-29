Surprise in the skies, says Stalin after meeting tennis legend Novak Djokovic

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who left for Spain to take part in an investors’ meet to attract more foreign investments to the State on Saturday has met tennis legend Novak Djokovic en route to the country.

"Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole en route to #Spain!," he tweeted.

On Sunday, CM Stalin left for an eight-day trip to Spain's Madrid to woo investments to the state. Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Raja, and a high-level delegation.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement on January 27 said that the Tamil Nadu Investor Conclave would be held in Madrid, during which the Chief Minister would promote the state as an investment-friendly destination.

Major companies, business organisations, investors, and entrepreneurs will participate in the investor conclave,the CMO said.

Stalin said that during the trip, direct talks would be held with some major industrial companies including ROCA, Edibon, Acciona, CIE, GE Stamp and Invest Spain.