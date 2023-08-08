Surpassed target: Stalin on Naan Muthalvan anniv

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the State government well surpassed its target of offering skill-based training to one million students under the Naan Muthalvan scheme in the very first year of its implementation.

Speaking at the first anniversary of his ‘dream’ scheme, Stalin said, “We set a target of providing skill training to 10 lakh persons per year. However, in the very first year itself, we ended up offering high-quality skill training to 13 lakh students. This is a great achievement. The next big for the scheme will be students trained under the scheme securing the best of jobs.”

Pointing out that skill training was offered to students of 445 engineering colleges, the CM said of the 85,053 engineering graduates trained, 65,034 have fetched appointment orders.

Remarking that he derived unlimited pride and happiness in stating the fact, Stalin said similar skill training was offered to 99,230 students of 861 arts colleges in the State and 83,223 trained arts college students have obtained jobs.

Also, another 5,844 engineering students and 20,083 arts college students have fetched jobs through private job fairs conducted through the scheme.



The Chief Minister also said 25 lakh students benefitted through the Naan Muthalvan website, which registered four crore views. Over a dozen ministers, City Mayor R Priya and top officials took part in the function.