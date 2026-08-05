Surging rice, chicken & egg prices burn through household budgets in Tamil Nadu; add to food inflation worries

While traders and farmers blame the spike in rice prices on poor agricultural output and shrinking cultivation, poultry experts attribute the increase in chicken and egg prices to heat-induced production losses and soaring feed costs.

PS Vinayagam, a wholesale and retail rice trader, said rice prices have increased by Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kg across most varieties over the past few weeks.

"The price of a 26-kg bag has gone up by Rs 200 to Rs 250, increasing to nearly Rs 1,800 from around Rs 1,550, depending on the variety. Tamil Nadu is now procuring substantial quantities of rice from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana because local production has dropped sharply. Unless production improves, there is little possibility of prices coming down in the near future," he told DT Next.

The production shortfall has been severe in the Cauvery Delta, where poor rainfall and inadequate water release from the Mettur reservoir have drastically reduced Kuruvai cultivation.

According to official sources, the area under cultivation has shrunk alarmingly to merely 2.2 lakh acres from 6.3 lakh acres in the last season (the target was also reduced to 3.5 lakh acres). Without adequate water in Cauvery, farmers are dependent on borewells, but frequent power cuts have hit most of them, and only those with diesel generators have taken the risk this year, sources said.

"The crop has been severely affected due to the absence of rainfall and inadequate water availability. Coarse rice prices have increased by up to Rs 10 per kg, while fine varieties have risen by as much as Rs 30 per kg. If the situation continues, prices could increase further in the coming months," said KV Elankeeran, president of the Federation of the Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Association.

Seeking immediate intervention, Elankeeran urged the State government to convene a tripartite meeting involving farmers, traders, and officials to chart measures to stabilise prices. He also suggested temporarily regulating the movement of rice outside the State until local supplies improve.