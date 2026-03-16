Surging raw material prices choke Coimbatore pump makers

Manufacturers rue that copper prices have nearly doubled within six months, rising from Rs 850 per kg to Rs 1,500 per kg, while aluminium has reached Rs 300 per kg from Rs 220, and steel by 15 per cent.



Industry representatives allege that suppliers, mostly from north India, form syndicates to artificially inflate prices during summer, when pump sets are in high demand and see peak sales. While large corporate manufacturers can cushion themselves against volatility by stocking raw materials in bulk, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operate on need-based purchase. As a result, frequent price hikes significantly inflate production costs after orders are confirmed, pushing smaller manufacturers into losses.



"There should be at least a 40 per cent price difference between pumps sold by corporates and those produced by cottage units. But with raw material costs fluctuating unpredictably, this gap has narrowed. Dealers now prefer sourcing from larger firms rather than MSME units," said K Maniraj, president of Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association (KOPMA).



The consequences have been stark. From around 3,500 pump manufacturers a decade ago, the number in Coimbatore has shrunk to roughly 1,500. Daily production has fallen from 25,000 pump sets to about 10,000. A HP borewell pump that once retailed for Rs 6,000 now costs nearly ₹9,000. Employment has also taken a hit. The industry, which once directly and indirectly supported nearly 1.5 lakh workers, now sustains only around 25,000.



Manufacturers say Coimbatore, long regarded as South India's pump hub, has steadily lost ground to competitors in Gujarat, where production costs are lower due to cheaper labour, reduced electricity tariffs and relatively stable raw material pricing. "Pumps manufactured in Gujarat have begun to flood the Coimbatore market at lower prices," said C Siva Kumar, president of Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA).