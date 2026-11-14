Surgical needle found in woman’s abdomen 11 years after C-section; Madras HC orders probe

Observing that a woman from an economically weaker background had endured years of pain after a surgical needle was allegedly left inside her abdomen, Justice PT Asha directed the State medical council to investigate the alleged medical negligence.

M Sangeetha filed a petition before the High Court, alleging medical negligence by Dr Vanitha, who performed a Caesarean section and tubectomy at the Corporation Maternity Hospital, Ayanavaram, in 2010. She stated that she had two male children and underwent the procedures during her second delivery. Despite being issued a sterilisation certificate, she continued to suffer from severe abdominal pain, menstrual bleeding, and physical discomfort after the surgery.

In January 2022, she approached Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with severe abdominal pain and vomiting, where scans and an X-ray revealed a 5 cm surgical needle inside her abdomen. She subsequently underwent another surgery between January 3 and 12, 2022, to remove the needle.