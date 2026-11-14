Surgical needle found in woman’s abdomen 11 years after C-section; Madras HC orders probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered an inquiry by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council into alleged medical negligence by a doctor after a 5 cm surgical needle was found inside a woman’s abdomen more than 11 years after her Caesarean section.
Observing that a woman from an economically weaker background had endured years of pain after a surgical needle was allegedly left inside her abdomen, Justice PT Asha directed the State medical council to investigate the alleged medical negligence.
M Sangeetha filed a petition before the High Court, alleging medical negligence by Dr Vanitha, who performed a Caesarean section and tubectomy at the Corporation Maternity Hospital, Ayanavaram, in 2010. She stated that she had two male children and underwent the procedures during her second delivery. Despite being issued a sterilisation certificate, she continued to suffer from severe abdominal pain, menstrual bleeding, and physical discomfort after the surgery.
In January 2022, she approached Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with severe abdominal pain and vomiting, where scans and an X-ray revealed a 5 cm surgical needle inside her abdomen. She subsequently underwent another surgery between January 3 and 12, 2022, to remove the needle.
She alleged that the needle had been left inside her abdomen due to the doctor’s negligence, causing her severe physical pain, mental agony, and financial hardship.
Though she lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police in 2022 and submitted a representation to the City Medical Officer in 2023 seeking action against the doctor, no proper inquiry was conducted and appropriate action was not taken.
After hearing the petition, Justice Asha observed that the petitioner belonged to an economically weaker section of society and that her husband was a daily-wage labourer. The judge noted that she could not have imagined that a surgical needle had been left inside her abdomen and had endured the pain because her poor financial condition did not permit her to seek medical treatment.
The court further noted that doctors at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital had detected a 5 cm surgical needle on the left side of her abdomen during surgery on January 6, 2022. The hospital records showed that she had not undergone any other surgery apart from the LSCS with Tubectomy performed at the Corporation Maternity Hospital, Ayanavaram.
Observing that the findings exposed the callous manner in which the surgery was performed, the court said the incident required an investigation. It also said that the hospital’s negligence and the petitioner’s suffering could not be overlooked merely because she had approached the court late.
Therefore, the court directed the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, which was suo motu impleaded in the case, to issue notice to Dr Vanitha. It further directed the council to take into consideration the entire records relating to the petitioner’s delivery at the Corporation Maternity Hospital and the report of Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The exercise should be completed within two months, the court added.