Surge reported in Mullaiperiyar dam storage level

IDUKKI: The Mullaiperiyar Dam’s water level rose to 137.50 ft on Monday, prompting authorities to decide on releasing excess water through the spillway starting tomorrow, officials said here.

The Idukki District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Collector Sheeba George, held a review in response to the rising water levels caused by unexpected and continuous rains in the catchment area.

The water level of the dam reached 137.50 ft at 11 am on Monday, and the current water flow to the dam is 12,000 cusecs.

In this context, the authorities have decided to open the shutters of the dam in different phases starting from 10 am on Tuesday to release 1,000 cusecs of water through its spillway, they added.

Authorities have also issued an alert for people residing on the banks of the river.

The maximum storage limit of over the 125-year-old dam is 142 ft.