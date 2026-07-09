Surge in textbook demand promptly met: School Education Department

CHENNAI: Responding to claims of a delay in supplying school textbooks, the School Education Department on Thursday clarified that all textbooks were issued based on the original student strength furnished by schools.
Pressing that there has been no delay in printing or initial supply of textbooks for the new 2026-27 academic year, the officials of the department stated, "After school reopened, a significant number of fresh admissions were received across various classes and schools. An extra requirement of approximately 80,000 textbooks was identified."
The department clarified that it immediately undertook the printing and distribution of this additional quantity. "The supply has now been completed, and the distribution process to the concerned schools has been finalised," assured department officials.
The statement by the department further added, "Any temporary shortage reported in certain schools was solely on account of fresh admissions after the academic year commenced and not due to any deficiency in the department's planning or printing process. The department has taken prompt action to meet the revised demand, and all eligible students will have access to the required textbooks and workbooks."