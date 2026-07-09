Surge in textbook demand promptly met: School Education Department

Pressing that there has been no delay in printing or initial supply of textbooks for the new 2026-27 academic year, the officials of the department stated, "After school reopened, a significant number of fresh admissions were received across various classes and schools. An extra requirement of approximately 80,000 textbooks was identified."

The department clarified that it immediately undertook the printing and distribution of this additional quantity. "The supply has now been completed, and the distribution process to the concerned schools has been finalised," assured department officials.