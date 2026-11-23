The ministers garlanded his statue and, on behalf of the State government, paid homage by showering flowers on his portrait at the Corporation Park near the Ashok Pillar.

Tamil Development and Information and Publicity Department Secretary V Rajaraman, along with officials and family members, attended the event.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai also paid tributes to the poet, recalling his contribution to Tamil literature and his enduring love for the language.