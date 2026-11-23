CHENNAI: Ministers P Venkataramanan, Rajmohan and Vanni Arasu on Monday paid floral tributes to celebrated Tamil poet Suratha at the Ashok Pillar in Chennai on his 106th birth anniversary, recalling his enduring contribution to Tamil literature.
The ministers garlanded his statue and, on behalf of the State government, paid homage by showering flowers on his portrait at the Corporation Park near the Ashok Pillar.
Tamil Development and Information and Publicity Department Secretary V Rajaraman, along with officials and family members, attended the event.
Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai also paid tributes to the poet, recalling his contribution to Tamil literature and his enduring love for the language.
In a statement published on X, Selvaperunthagai said Suratha brought distinction to Tamil literature through his unique metaphors and simple yet melodious poetic style. He noted that the poet had left his mark across various fields, including poetry, film songs and literature.
He said Suratha’s poems and passion for Tamil would continue to inspire generations, wishing that the poet’s legacy would live on forever.
Born on November 23, 1921, in Pazhaiyanur in Thanjavur district, Suratha, whose original name was Rasagopalan, adopted the name Subburathinadasan out of admiration for poet Bharathidasan, whose original name was Subburathinam. He later became widely known by his pen name, Suratha.
Renowned for his mastery of classical Tamil poetry and distinctive use of similes, he earned the sobriquet ‘Uvamaik Kavignar’ (Poet of Similes). He also propagated the ideals of the Self-Respect Movement through theatre and acted in ‘Puratchikavi’, staged under Periyar's and NS Krishnan's leadership.
In 1955, he launched ‘Kaaviyam’, a weekly magazine published entirely in verse, and subsequently founded several literary periodicals, including ‘Ilakkiyam’, ‘Oorvalam’ and ‘Vinmeen’.
His collection ‘Thenmazhai’ won a State government award in 1969. He received the Kalaimamani award in 1972 and the Bharathidasan Award in 1990.
The State government nationalised his works in 2007 and observes his birth anniversary annually as a government function.