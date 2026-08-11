Supriya Sahu shares rare picture of elephant at 3,266 metre elevation in the Nilgris

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer Supriya Sahu, now Commissioner of the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, shared a post on X highlighting the remarkable ability of Asian elephants to navigate steep hills and rocky slopes.
Sahu shared a photographs of an elephant making its way across a steep hillside in the Nilgiris and noted that Asian elephants are often imagined as animals of the plains, but are remarkably sure-footed.
Sahu said, "Researchers have documented wild elephants in Arunachal Pradesh at an elevation of 3,266 metres above sea level, describing it as the highest elevation ever recorded for Asian elephants."
Sahu shared the post ahead of World Elephant Day 2026, which is observed on August 12.