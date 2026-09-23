Supreme Court stays execution of convicted person

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the man challenging a verdict in June this year of the Madras High Court's Madurai bench, which confirmed his conviction and death sentence given in the case.

The high court had said that three minors were subjected to aggravated penetrative sexual assault repeatedly over a period of one year and they were aged six, seven and eight respectively. It had said the convict did not deserve any leniency.

"The execution of the death sentence shall remain pending the hearing and final disposal of the present appeal(s)," the apex court said in its September 21 order.