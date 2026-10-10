Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against Speaker’s decision

Advocate Nina Nariman, appearing for Selvakumar, contended that he was an AIADMK member and a voter concerned about the conduct of the legislators.

Justice Bagchi observed that proceedings under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution had to be pursued by a member of the House. “We are fully with you that the sanctity of constitutional mandate must be preserved. But we must understand the working of a democratic system,” the judge observed. SC said that the AIADMK leadership appeared to have condoned it.