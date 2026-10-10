Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against Speaker’s decision

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday (October 9) refused to entertain a plea challenging the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to drop disqualification proceedings against 21 AIADMK MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK government during a confidence motion despite their party’s whip.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana declined to interfere with the Madras High Court’s dismissal of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by PV Selvakumar.
The bench, however, clarified that it was leaving the questions of law open and would consider them at an appropriate proceeding. During the hearing, the court questioned the petitioner’s locus standi, pointing out that he was neither a legislator nor a representative authorised to pursue the disqualification proceedings.
Advocate Nina Nariman, appearing for Selvakumar, contended that he was an AIADMK member and a voter concerned about the conduct of the legislators.
Justice Bagchi observed that proceedings under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution had to be pursued by a member of the House. “We are fully with you that the sanctity of constitutional mandate must be preserved. But we must understand the working of a democratic system,” the judge observed. SC said that the AIADMK leadership appeared to have condoned it.