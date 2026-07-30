Supreme Court order on Super Specialty seats a 'victory' for Tamil Nadu, says Minister Arunraj

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Supreme Court after hearing a review petition filed by the state government, ruled that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) may conduct counselling for these surrendered seats but without lowering the existing cutoff mark. However, if a decision is made by the DGHS to reduce the cutoff, those seats must be surrendered back to the Tamil Nadu state pool."

The Supreme Court's recent interim order stipulated that the DGHS should complete the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for the surrendered seats without lowering the existing cutoff percentile.

The court stated that if, after this second round, a decision is made to reduce the cutoff percentile, then 50 per cent of the seats must be reverted to Tamil Nadu. The remaining 50 per cent would be filled through subsequent counselling by the DGHS using the new, reduced percentile.