Supreme Court junks businessman's plea over ED search in Tasmac case

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana upheld a Madras High Court order, which had declined to examine the legality of the searches conducted.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by PR Rajesh Kumar seeking the quashing of search and seizure proceedings conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence on May 16, 17 and 18 last year.