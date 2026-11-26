NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over alleged influence of political executives on criminal prosecution, saying the conduct of prosecution often changes with a change in government.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing matters arising from the cash-for-jobs case involving former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.
“The worst part of the administration of criminal justice is that the texture of prosecution changes with the texture of the political executive,” the CJI said during the brief hearing.
“One government drags its feet, another government goes post-haste. Let us have some sanity in prosecution,” Justice Bagchi said echoing the view of the CJI.
The observations came when senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher, appearing for the TVK government, said there was some urgency in the matter.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Balaji, urged the bench that no steps be taken towards framing charges by the local court until the top court hears the matter.
The bench examined the scope of the pending applications and noted that the miscellaneous application sought directions for the completion of trials in four cases pending before the sessions court dealing with cases involving members of Parliament.
When Shakdher clarified that applications in three of the cases concerned discharge and framing of charges, the bench cautioned against taking any step that could prejudice the accused before the top court considered the matter.
“He may have serious allegations, but do not condemn him unheard,” the CJI said.
The bench also expressed concern over the delay in the proceedings, pointing out that the criminal cases had been registered in 2021 and 2022, while the matter was being heard in 2026.