A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing matters arising from the cash-for-jobs case involving former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.

“The worst part of the administration of criminal justice is that the texture of prosecution changes with the texture of the political executive,” the CJI said during the brief hearing.

“One government drags its feet, another government goes post-haste. Let us have some sanity in prosecution,” Justice Bagchi said echoing the view of the CJI.

The observations came when senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher, appearing for the TVK government, said there was some urgency in the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Balaji, urged the bench that no steps be taken towards framing charges by the local court until the top court hears the matter.