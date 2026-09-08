Suppressing Opposition's voice for theatrics doesn’t augur well: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian

CHENNAI: Within a day of the ruling TVK's ministers building a bridge with the Left to soft-launch the alliance name on September 9, the CPI has come out against what it called a breach of Assembly conventions for not allowing the Opposition to respond to the CM's comments.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian has urged all parties to uphold legislative democracy and protect the dignity of the Assembly, while calling for action against women being subjected to derogatory remarks on social media as well.
He said Assembly proceedings in a vibrant democracy should focus on discussing people’s demands and problems and finding solutions. Instead of listening to the Opposition’s voice and responding appropriately, valuable Assembly time was being wasted through arguments dominated by shouting, he alleged.
The ruling party had a greater responsibility to protect legislative traditions and democracy, Veerapandian said. He also urged the Speaker to function in a neutral manner.
Responding to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s statement in the Assembly that action would be taken against anyone making derogatory remarks about women, Veerapandian said the announcement was welcome. He also urged the government to take action against the denigration of women on social media platforms.