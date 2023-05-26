Support local traders in retail business, govt

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai appealed to the State government to encourage local traders rather than supporting the foreign firms in retail business and a resolution in this regard was passed here on Thursday.

The Vanigar Sangam Peravai executive committee meeting was held here chaired by the president Vellaiyan in which a series of resolutions were passed.

The meeting demanded the civic administrations to withdraw the revised trade licence fee and the increased cess collected from the traders.

They demanded to give priority to the traders who make prompt payment of rents while allocating shops owned by the civic bodies.



They also demanded not to remove the tiny and small traders from the business locations including the bazaars. They said that the Labour Welfare Department has increased an additional tax for the weighing machines and demanded to withdraw the move.

The peravai also appealed to the state government to encourage local traders instead of supporting the multinational firms into the retail market.