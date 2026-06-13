Tamil Nadu

Supply of Green Magic milk continues without disruption, clarifies Aavin

According to the Aavin website, a 225 ml packet of Green Magic is priced at Rs 11, while the 500 ml pack is available at Rs 22.
Aavin Milk
Aavin Milk
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CHENNAI: Aavin on Saturday clarified that reports suggesting that the supply of its Green Magic milk had been stopped or reduced were incorrect.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government-owned dairy cooperative said the supply of all varieties of milk, including the Green Magic variant, was continuing as usual without any interruption.

"It is not true that the supply of Green Magic milk has been stopped or curtailed. All varieties of milk are being supplied to meet consumer demand," the statement said.

The cooperative assured that Green Magic milk, along with other Aavin milk varieties, would continue to be supplied without any hindrance.

Tamil Nadu government
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss
aavin
milk
Green Magic
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