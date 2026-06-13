Supply of Green Magic milk continues without disruption, clarifies Aavin

CHENNAI: Aavin on Saturday clarified that reports suggesting that the supply of its Green Magic milk had been stopped or reduced were incorrect.
In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government-owned dairy cooperative said the supply of all varieties of milk, including the Green Magic variant, was continuing as usual without any interruption.
"It is not true that the supply of Green Magic milk has been stopped or curtailed. All varieties of milk are being supplied to meet consumer demand," the statement said.
The cooperative assured that Green Magic milk, along with other Aavin milk varieties, would continue to be supplied without any hindrance.