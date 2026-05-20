Supplementary exams for Class 10 to be held from July 8-15

CHENNAI: With the Class 10 results announced on Wednesday, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the details of supplementary exams for students. The supplementary exams will be held from July 8 to July 15.
Application window for the exam will open from May 26 to June 9. The revaluation and re-totalling of Class 10 papers will be held from June 17-19.
The provisional marksheet for students will be distributed from May 22, confirmed DGE. Private candidates can download their mark sheet directly from the DGE official website.
Likewise, since the results for Class 12 exams are also declared, supplementary exams for this class will be held from June 29 to July 7. For Class 11, the arrear exams will be conducted from July 8-16.
For Class 12, students can apply for supplementary exams between May 18 and June 2. Revaluation and re-totalling of papers for classes 12 and 11 (arrears) will be held from June 5-8.
To clear the supplementary exam, required coaching will also be given, announced the school education department.
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