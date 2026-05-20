Supplementary exams for Class 10 to be held from July 8-15

Likewise, since the results for Class 12 exams are also declared, supplementary exams for this class will be held from June 29 to July 7. For Class 11, the arrear exams will be conducted from July 8-16.

For Class 12, students can apply for supplementary exams between May 18 and June 2. Revaluation and re-totalling of papers for classes 12 and 11 (arrears) will be held from June 5-8.

To clear the supplementary exam, required coaching will also be given, announced the school education department.

(Call 14417 for queries, complaints and for mental health discussion)