Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai praises DMK's state budget

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress President and MLA K Selvaperunthagai praised the state budget presented by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the legislative assembly on Friday, calling it a "super budget" that addressed the needs of all sections of society, including youth, the elderly, SC/ST communities, and women.

"It is a historic budget. It covers all aspects concerning youth, elderly people, women, and SC/ST communities," Selvaperunthagai told reporters.

He lauded a provision in the budget offering a 1 per cent rebate on land purchases made in a woman's name.

"Especially, the announcement that any land purchased in a woman's name will receive a 1 per cent rebate... It is a super budget," he said.

The Congress and DMK are allies in the state and at the national level as part of the INDIA bloc.

Earlier on Friday, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva also praised the budget, calling it "people-friendly" and focused on the welfare of rural communities, youth, and women.

"The budget is people-friendly and focuses on rural communities, youth, and women. It emphasizes the development of the state and the welfare of the public," Siva told ANI.

He also highlighted Tamil Nadu's leadership in the industrial and education sectors, stating that the budget prioritized schools and higher education.

"Tamil Nadu ranks first in the industry and education sectors. The budget also places strong emphasis on school and higher education," he added.

Presenting the 2025-26 state budget, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu noted that central transfers from the Union Government in the form of Grants-in-aid and share in central taxes as a proportion of total revenue receipts have reduced significantly.

The Tamil Nadu Minister also said that the state's own revenues have been increasing due to the efforts of the state Government.