Suo motu revision of DA cases against DMK ministers: All eyes on Madras HC verdict today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court court has listed the suo motu criminal revision cases initiated against the discharge of ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu in Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases, today (August 7) for pronouncing judgment.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh had raised a suspicion over the way the case was closed giving clean chit to the politicians. The judge reopened the DA cases and issued notice to the ministers.

The Court heard the submissions of all the respondents including the ministers and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), at length. After all the submissions were concluded, the matter is listed for pronouncing judgment.

Over complaints of amassing assets far above known sources of income when KKSSR was a minister between 2006-2011, the DVAC had in 2011 registered a case against him, his wife R Aadhilakshmi and his friend KSP Shanmugamoorthy. The DVAC filed a detailed final report in Madurai special court in 2012.

Likewise, in 2012 the DVAC booked Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai for amassing wealth between 2006 - 2010 when he was the education minister of the then DMK regime.

Both cases were transferred to the Srivilliputhur special judge citing administrative reasons.

Later, the DMK came back to power in 2021 and both ministers were discharged from the DA cases by the Srivilliputhur special court, which was opened up by the HC judge looking into cases filed against elected representatives.