'Suo motu cases against TN politicians will be called after CJ's order'

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that the suo motu cases against the Tamil Nadu top politicians including incumbent ministers will be heard today after the Chief Justice's approval.



Senior counsel NR Elango representing minister KKSSR Ramachandran mentioned about the suo motu matters listed today inspite of the Supreme Court's direction.

The judge observed that the matter is pending before Chief Justice SV Gangapurawala, after his orders the matters will be called for hearing.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh holding the portfolio to hear the cases related to MP/MLAs initiated a series of suo motu criminal revisions against the discharge of incumbent ministers, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, I Periyasamy, and former ministers K Ponmudy, O Panneerselvam and B Valarmathi from disproportionate asset(DA) case.

However, ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu moved the SC against the decision of Justice N Anand Venkatesh to hear the suo motu cases.

A division bench which heard the SLP directed to place all the suo motu revisions before the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court(MHC), to decide which judge should hear the suo motu revisions.