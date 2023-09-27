Suo motu against OPS adjourns to November

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the Suo - Motu criminal revision petition initiated against the discharge of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from a disproportionate asset (DA) case.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the registry to serve the copy of the documents and papers which was relied upon to initiate the Suo-Moto against OPS. Further, the judge posted the matter to November 23 for further hearing.

In 2006 the DVAC, Madurai, registered a case against OPS and his family members for accumulation of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was revenue minister between 2001 - 2006 in the AIADMK regime.

The Investigation Officer (IO) N Kulothunga Pandian examined 272 witnesses and collected 235 documents for nearly 3 years and filed a final report in 2009 before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Theni, alleging that OPS's wealth has increased 10 times during his ministership.

However, after OPS regained a position in the cabinet of ministers, on the basis of the final report filed by the new IO, the special court Sivagangai discharged OPS and his family members from the DA case on December 3, 2012.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that DVAC acts as a chameleon, changing color as per who is in power while initiating a Suo Motu against the discharge of OPS. The judge also said it is clear that where the High Court fails to exercise its Suo motu powers despite noticing glaring illegalities, it would be causing a miscarriage of justice by perpetuating the illegalities.