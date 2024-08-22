Sungudi sarees to temple tiruvizhas, a tourist's passport' to Madurai

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative to attract travellers, Tamil Nadu tourism has introduced ‘Tourism Passport’ for the people from other states and countries visiting Madurai.

The pilot project was implemented first in Madurai since more than two crore tourists from other states and abroad visit the temple city every year.

The initiative is expected to be introduced in Virudhunagar and other parts of important tourist places in the State.

“Tourism Passport’ was implemented a few years back. It’s a lookalike of the original passport model, which has photos of important places in Madurai. It also has maps to guide tourists,” Balamurugan, in-charge, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) told DT Next. “Tourism Passport’ will be given at free of cost to tourists, who approach TTDC centres. It will also be available in railway stations at Madurai.”

The 23-page ‘Tourism Passport’ will not only have pictures of important places including temples in Madurai, but also timings of its openings and closings. Visitors could also find the phone numbers of TTDC authorities in all the places. Apart from giving history of important destinations, it will also give details of events and festivals especially Jallikattu, Pongal, Puttu Thiruvizha and Float festival.

“It will give photos of where visitors can dine. For example, tourists will know where to find 18 types of dosas, and special ‘Palkova Dosa’ in the city,” he added. “Travellers can also find information to buy things in Madurai like sungudi sarees, souvenirs, Madurai malli, textile, jewellery, brassware, etc. They can also get information and contact numbers of all TTDC’s registered hotels.”