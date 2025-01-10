Sundaram Clayton ED Lakshmanan passes away

CHENNAI: Sundaram Clayton Executive Director and a pillar of the TVS Group H. Lakshmanan passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was 92.

A Transformative Leader Who Shaped Sundaram Clayton and TVS Motor Company, Mr Lakshmanan leaves behind his son, two daughters.

His legacy will continue to inspire and guide Sundaram Clayton and TVS Motor and the business community for generations to come, according to a company statement.

Mr Lakshmanan leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that spans seven decades. His remarkable journey to the pinnacle of corporate leadership stands as a testament to the power of integrity, dedication, acuity and unparalleled leadership.

Known affectionately as HL, he exemplified a rare combination of strategic brilliance and unwavering ethical principles that became the cornerstone of TVS Group's corporate culture.

Starting at the age of just 20, Lakshmanan worked closely with TVS Motor founder TS Srinivasan (Cheema), mastering every nuance of the business operations-from technical and legal contracts to labor relations.

Together, they built India's largest auto components group, laying the foundation for future growth.

When the untimely passing of TS Srinivasan brought a young Venu Srinivasan to lead Sundaram Clayton and the moped business, Lakshmanan became an invaluable guide through challenging times.

"Through him I learnt the wisdom that had been passed down by my father. HL had an ability to think clearly, counsel sagely and work tirelessly, and he was my rock of Gibraltar," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company.

"He would never settle for less and in a great measure what TVS is today, is thanks to his dedication and sense of duty", he added.

Lakshmanan's mastery in negotiation and strategic planning transformed TVS Motor from a moped maker into a global powerhouse in two-wheeler manufacturing, he added.

Alongside he built Sundaram Clayton into what it is today. His exceptional ability to forge strong relationships across all levels-from shop floor workers to government officials and bankers-set

him apart as a leader of extraordinary calibre. Bankers regarded his word as sacrosanct, a testament to his impeccable reputation for honesty and reliability.

In both personal life and business, Lakshmanan approached everything with unwavering conviction and a determination to succeed, whether establishing Sundaram Clayton or orchestrating the turnaround of TVS Credit into a thriving NBFC serving millions of customers.

"He was the person I would turn to the most when I took over at Sundaram Clayton, and it was remarkable how he mentored me with the same enthusiasm and patience as he did my father," said Lakshmi Venu, Managing Director, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. "He made a complex business, simple."

Perhaps his most endearing legacy lies in his role as a mentor and guardian of TVS Group's core values of Trust, Integrity and Service. Working across three generations of the TVS family, he embodied fairness, respect, and dignity in every interaction.

"To the younger generation he passed on lessons in values that have thrived since my grandfather's time," said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor. "We at TVS are deeply grateful for his enormous contributions. He leaves a void that will never be filled."

Mr Lakshmanan's life story serves as an inspirational blueprint for future generations, embodying the perfect synthesis of professional excellence and personal integrity.