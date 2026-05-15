Tamil Nadu

Summer vacation turns tragic as two boys drown in open water tank in Nagapattinam

According to sources, K Praveen (4), son of Kalaivanan from Keezhakarai Iruppu near Sikkal in Nagapattinam district, along with his cousin S Pavan (4), had come to their grandfather Bharathi Mohan's house at Sikkalpathu village a week ago for a summer vacation.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Two boys who were enjoying their summer vacation at their grandparents’ house in Nagapattinam drowned in a water tank built at a construction site, and their bodies were found on Wednesday late hours.

According to sources, K Praveen (4), son of Kalaivanan from Keezhakarai Iruppu near Sikkal in Nagapattinam district, along with his cousin S Pavan (4), had come to their grandfather Bharathi Mohan's house at Sikkalpathu village a week ago for a summer vacation.

On Tuesday evening, both boys went to play near the house, but they didn't return for a long time. The anxious grandparents searched for them, but their efforts were futile. Soon, they passed on the information to the Velankanni police, who registered a case and began searching for the boys.

In such a scenario, the members of the public found the two boys lying dead in an open tank at a construction site, and soon informed the police.

Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Nagapattinam Government Medical College hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Velankanni police registered a case and are investigating further.

Nagapattinam
summer
vacation

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