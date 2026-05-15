Summer vacation turns tragic as two boys drown in open water tank in Nagapattinam

CHENNAI: Two boys who were enjoying their summer vacation at their grandparents’ house in Nagapattinam drowned in a water tank built at a construction site, and their bodies were found on Wednesday late hours.
According to sources, K Praveen (4), son of Kalaivanan from Keezhakarai Iruppu near Sikkal in Nagapattinam district, along with his cousin S Pavan (4), had come to their grandfather Bharathi Mohan's house at Sikkalpathu village a week ago for a summer vacation.
On Tuesday evening, both boys went to play near the house, but they didn't return for a long time. The anxious grandparents searched for them, but their efforts were futile. Soon, they passed on the information to the Velankanni police, who registered a case and began searching for the boys.
In such a scenario, the members of the public found the two boys lying dead in an open tank at a construction site, and soon informed the police.
Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Nagapattinam Government Medical College hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Velankanni police registered a case and are investigating further.