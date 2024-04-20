Summer special trains to be operated between Tamil Nadu and other states: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway said that summer special trains will be operated between Tamil Nadu and other states.

Train No. 07229 Kacheguda – Kochuveli Summer special will leave Kachedguda at 06.05 hrs on 25th April and reach Kochuveli at 10.05 hrs.

The train will reach Katpadi at 19.10/19.15 and Jolarpettai at 20.40/20.45. In return direction Train No. 07230 Kochuveli - Kacheguda Summer special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 hrs on 26th April and reach Kacheguda at 17.00 hrs.

The train will reach Jolarpettai at 01.50/01.55 and Katpadi at 02.55/03.00. The Coach Composition will be of two AC two tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Train No. 08311 Sambalpur –Erode Weekly Special will leave Sambalpur at 11.35 hrs on 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th May, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th June (Wednesdays) and reach Erode at 20.30 hrs.

The train reaches Perambur at 12.45/12.50 and Katpadi at 14.50/15.10.

In return direction Train No. 08312 Erode -Sambalpur Weekly Special will leave Erode at 14.45 hrs on 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st May, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th June, 2024 (Fridays) and reach Sambalpur at 23.15 hrs. The train reaches Katpadi at 19.00/19.05 and Perambur at 20.50/20.55.

Coach Composition is of one AC two tier coach, four AC three tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly), said a Southern Railway statement.